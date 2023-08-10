Revolutionizing edits: The power of AI-driven video editing software

Revolutionizing edits: The power of AI-driven video editing softwareSaunter beyond traditional editing into the new future of video editing.Sponsored By Created: 8/10/2023 innovationAI in video productionSource: CapCut Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In recent years, video content has become exponentially more important, whether companies are using it to advertise their products and services to the masses, social media influencers are reaching out to followers, YouTubers are creating content for their fans, or enthusiasts are making their own renditions to show their support of their favorite online personalities. Videos are becoming increasingly more important, but the disadvantages of producing this type of media are the generally time-consuming effort involved and the costs associated with online software or even professional assistance. In 2013, there has been a growing focus on artificial intelligence and the role it can play in streamlining video editing to maximize potential, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know right now.What is artificial intelligence?AI is a type of software that can be used via computers and similar tech to simulate and mimic human thought processes, logic patterns, and problem-solving capabilities. The main reason for AI to exist is to facilitate the reduction in jobs or tasks that would usually require intensive human input - taking advantage of high-end algorithms to perform these functions instead. This is obviously of huge value in almost any industry that it could possibly be implemented - and video editing is one that benefits vastly. The process of content creation can be made significantly easier and makes the capabilities more accessible than ever before. What is AI video creation software and how to use it?These types of applications use AI algorithms to create video content that has the appearance of being made by human hands. A video can be created from scratch, an existing piece edited or fine, tuned, and issues corrected. In fact, as long as some raw form of input is given, such as text or video, the software can create the rest for you. An example of this would be CapCut’s text to speech free feature, which allows you to feed a script to the software, which will then be analyzed in one click before generating a stunning human-like voiceover. It will then allow the user to tweak parameters or make changes to the final piece before saving it to the cloud or published online. The benefits of using AI-driven video creation toolsAI video generator tools have a myriad of benefits over traditional, manual software, including:1. No prior knowledge of video content creationUsually someone with little to no experience in this field would have to pay another person (or team of people) to create the content they desire, however with the implementation of AI software, this can now be done professionally at home.2. Faster than human counterpartsWhat may take a professional team of dedicated content creators weeks to produce, AI can generate comparable material in as little as a few minutes. All you need is the raw input (text, video, or even dialogue) and you are moments away from the finished product. This makes it unnecessary to have to:Outsource help Manually edit videos (although you can still choose to)Travel for meetings or locations for filmingScriptwriting and storyboardingAdhering to a strict schedule3. Less financial outgoings from the startAs discussed, hiring a professional team of content creators can be of huge expense, whether that be purchasing filming equipment such as cameras and microphones, paid actors, or even the editing software itself. AI creation tools eliminate all of these problems, as they are usually integrated into a very simple-to-use, single application. This makes it ideal for anyone just starting out, on a strict budget, or even just to increase productivity against cost. AI also tends to be much more consistent at producing high-quality content, as it removes the element of human error and bias. If you are unhappy with the result, it won’t take long to recreate your video - and little extra effort and no additional outlay.4. Get ahead of the competitionAs AI is more efficient than its human counterparts, it allows you to create multiple high-quality videos in the same time frame that a competitor would still be completing their first venture, which means you can focus your attention on other areas. It also eliminates the need for employing others for translation and subtitles, as these features are readily available in the software. Video content is integral to the future of online marketingFree online AI video upscalerSource: CapCut Almost every industry in the world can benefit from video content; from training videos for new staff, advertisements for a product, and anything else in between. Regardless of the application, AI tools such as video upscalers make this process easier, less time-consuming, more consistent, and can even produce higher quality, more relevant material. This means that wherever it is implemented, it is bound to boost productivity, allow human creativity to flourish in other areas, and therefore increase employee satisfaction and more importantly - profit margins. From startups to more well-established businesses, there really isn't any reason to not use AI-driven video creation, which allows you to reduce a complex and time-consuming task to the simple click of a button.