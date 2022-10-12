A prefabricated drywall grid system is revolutionizing the soffit framing industry. Here’s how

The project specified a drywall soffit with 4-foot openings for diffusers, as well as a perimeter shade pocket. A traditional build with stud and track would be labor intensive and require a lot of material to be cut and assembled using jigs to fabricate all the angles and openings. Even drywall grid mains would require jig time to cut and screw bends together.

As foreman Jay Thomas explains, the work crew opted for the bend-and-click SimpleSoffit® mains with standard 50-inch cross tees to ditch the complex construction and get the required flange-to-flange opening. The result was a fast, consistent, repeatable installation that allowed E&K to see approximately three times the production of this soffit condition per day compared to traditional fabrication.

SimpleSoffit® Grid - increasing productivity on jobsites

Source: Armstrong® Ceiling Solutions null

As demonstrated in the case study, SimpleSoffit is an engineered solution built by Armstrong® Ceiling Solutions, a leader in the design and manufacture of the innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. SimpleSoffit main beams reduce construction costs and is twice as fast to install in comparison to the traditional framing method.

SimpleSoffit is a factory-made, 90-degree main beam you can bend and click into the required soffit shape. You can order standard 90-degree mains at different lengths and cut them to fit, or you can provide the dimensions of the single- or multi-step soffit, and your customized SimpleSoffit mains will be sent to you ready-to-use right out of the box. It’s a direct substitute for the traditional method of cutting and screwing steel studs on a jig table.

Source: Armstrong® Ceiling Solutions null

Another key benefit of the innovation is that SimpleSoffit mains can also be suspended from hanger wire, 48 inches on center with a standard drywall grid cross tee spanning the mains, ensuring you save labor and material costs. Traditional steel studs require 16 inches on center placement and run up to the ceiling deck.