Richard Branson's space tourism company Virgin Galactic is gearing up to launch its first commercial spaceflight by the end of this month.

The company announced plans for two consecutive commercial flights on Thursday, June 15.

Galactic 01, the first spaceflight mission, is scheduled to launch between June 27 and June 30. The second Galactic 02 flight has been planned for early August. After the two flights, the company aims to kickstart monthly commercial flights.

Now Open: The Spaceline for Earth 🌎



We're opening space travel to anyone who has ever wondered what is above and beyond. Get ready for our first commercial spaceflights:#GALACTIC01 → June 2023

Scientific Research Mission#GALACTIC02 → August 2023

Private Astronaut… pic.twitter.com/WCDYRlBsLB — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) June 15, 2023

First mission to conduct microgravity study

As per the company announcement, the first will focus on scientific research. It will fly three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to undertake microgravity research.