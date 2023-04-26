Right to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the law

On Tuesday, Colorado became the first state to allow farmers to fix their own equipment with the governor’s signing of a “right to repair” law. The regulation will require manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts, and software for the procedures.

This is according to a report by the AP published on Wednesday.

The move came after a nationwide outcry from farmers claiming that manufacturers prevent them from fixing their own machines when they break down. Farmers note that the lack of ability to repair their own devices forces them to wait precious days for a servicer to arrive, damaging their crops and interfering with their revenue.

“Farmers have had to wait three or four weeks to get repairs done to equipment when they can do repairs themselves. That’s just unfathomable,” Bill Midcap, whose son is a fifth-generation rancher on Colorado’s eastern plains, told the Colorado Sun.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, signed the new bill Tuesday afternoon. The regulation was propelled forward mostly by Democrats, even though a Republican lawmaker cosponsored the bill. The proposal saw farming constituents go head to head with the manufacturers who strongly opposed the new law.