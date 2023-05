The Transrapid, a groundbreaking high-speed maglev train system developed in Germany, demonstrated the potential of magnetic levitation technology to revolutionize transportation.

Exported to China and Australia, ultimately, it would never be realized in its native Germany or wider Europe.

Despite this, the Transrapid remains an important milestone in the evolution of high-speed travel.

If you've never heard of Transrapid, we'll dig into the history, technology, and challenges surrounding this highly ambitious yet ultimately doomed maglev train technology. Hold tight as we go through an adrenaline-filled, high-speed overview of this incredible but ultimately ill-fated Transrapid.

What was Transrapid, and why the name?

Transrapid was a German high-speed monorail train system that used magnetic levitation (maglev) technology for propulsion and levitation. The name "Transrapid" was derived, rather unimaginatively, from the combination of the words "transport" and "rapid," highlighting the fast and efficient transportation that the system aimed to provide.

Transrapid SMT in Shanghai. kallerna/Wikimedia Commons

Using strong electromagnets, Transrapid's maglev technology allowed the train to levitate above the tracks, reducing friction and enabling the train to travel at very high speeds—eventually reaching speeds in excess of 300 mph (500 kph) in some cases. The development of the first prototypes for the Transrapid system began in 1969, and by 1987, a testing facility had been established in Emsland, Germany. In 1988 there were plans to build nationwide maglev tracks in Germany, starting with the Hamburg – Hanover route. In 1991, Deutsche Bundesbahn, in collaboration with prominent universities, declared the system technically ready for application.