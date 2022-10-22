Rise of RISC-V: The computer chip design you need to know about

The RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), associated specifications, and stakeholder community are all housed under the nonprofit organization RISC-V International.

In addition to convening and leading associated technical, business, industrial, and special interest organizations, more than 3,100 RISC-V members from 70 different countries contribute to and work together to establish the open specifications for RISC-V.

Interesting Engineering (IE) got an opportunity to speak with the RISC-V International CEO Dr. Calista Redmond, CTO Mark Himelstein, and Stephano Cetola, the Director of Technical Programs at RISC-V International.

The wide-ranging interview sheds light on what it means to have an open-source instruction set for the society. And the reasons why everyone should care.

The interview also covers how the RISC-V ISA stacks up to the competition, and how does the non-profit group feel about the meteoric rise of the RISC-V ISA.

Interesting Engineering: Why does the world need RISC-V?

Dr. Calista Redmond: RISC-V is ushering in a new wave of innovation and collaboration in the silicon industry. For decades, custom silicon was only attainable for companies with huge design teams and budgets. Today RISC-V is enabling design freedom across every domain and industry, making it possible for companies of all sizes to push the bounds of innovation and have an opportunity to compete.

What’s also impressive is how RISC-V is driving the open era of computing, removing barriers so companies across geographies and industries can collaborate on shared tools and development resources for the benefit of everyone. This open-standard collaboration approach allows companies to innovate faster and seize fast-growth opportunities.

Stock photo: Close up of motherboard with selective focus on the micro chip. sankai/iStock





IE: What is RISC-V used for?

Stephano Cetola: RISC-V is the most prolific and open Instruction Set Architecture in history. Currently, there are more than 10 Billion RISC-V cores already shipped and growing. The market is steadily witnessing innovation and adoption moving rapidly across all domains. There’s also demand for RISC-V at every performance level and the collaborative ecosystem inherently breeds a shared investment in driving the fastest-growing ecosystem.

Deloitte Global predicts that the market for RISC-V processing cores will double in 2022 from what it was in 2021 and that it will double again in 2023, as the served addressable market available for RISC-V processing cores continues to expand.