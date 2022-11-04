Rise of the machines – The Blueprint
- Killer robots have long been the subject of movies and novels, but are they now real?
- There are already people mounting guns on clones of Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot dog
- What’s more, there are experts across the world who think it’s a very real threat – and there’s even a campaign to stop it
Talk about life imitating art… Word on the street has it that Russian spies used to watch the latest Bond movie to see what technologies might be coming their way. Killer robots et al.
No, really. This is according to Robert Wallace, former head of the CIA’s Office of Technical Service (and the US equivalent of MI6’s fictional character Q of Bond franchise fame.)
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'