Robert Maddox's crazy pulsejet engines and Insane go-karts

Imagine sitting on a go-kart that roars with deafening thunder, propelling you forward at breakneck speeds. Picture a bicycle or even a skateboard that ignites flames beneath you, ready to unleash an exhilarating journey.

These pulse-pounding machines are the brainchild of Robert Maddox, an engineering genius who constructs the most insane pulsejet engines ever seen.

From an early age, Maddox was consumed by a fascination with thrust-propelled machines. As a child, he would construct wooden planes with rockets attached. It wasn't until his 20s, while skydiving, that he encountered the pulsejet engine and knew he had found his ultimate obsession.