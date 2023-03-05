A new robot lets scientists see deep into the Antarctic ice shelf

This is according to a press release by Cornell published on Thursday.

“We were looking at ice that had just melted less than 100 feet below, flowed up into the crevasse and then refrozen,” said Justin Lawrence, visiting scholar at the Cornell Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S).

“And then it just got weirder as we went higher up.”

The robot that made all this possible is called the Icefin robot, and it is expected to improve models of sea-level rise by providing the first high-resolution views of ice, ocean, and sea floor interactions at contrasting glacier systems on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

More specifically, it will explore the Thwaites and the Kamb Ice Stream regions.

A complex system

“Antarctica is a complex system, and it’s important to understand both ends of the spectrum – systems already undergoing rapid change as well as those quieter systems where future change poses a risk,” Britney Schmidt, associate professor of astronomy and earth and atmospheric sciences in A&S and Cornell Engineering said.