Robot-assisted deep brain stimulation surgery could treat epilepsy

A neurosurgeon in Canada has become the first in the nation to perform robot-assisted deep brain stimulation surgery on a patient suffering from epilepsy with success.

This is according to a report by CTV News published on Wednesday.

“They’ve all been successful, all patients have been able to go home a day or two after the procedure,” told the news outlet Dr. Jonathan Lau, who practices neurosurgery at London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital.

Three of these surgeries have been undertaken since January.

Lau claims the process is similar to implanting a pacemaker for a bad heart.

“This is the same idea. People with epilepsy have a predisposition to having seizures, so they have irregular rhythms in their brain, in terms of the electrical activity. So same principle applies. An irregular rhythm there, so we put electrodes in the appropriate spots and they can restore function and prevent seizures,” said Lau.