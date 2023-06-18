Robot-assisted deep brain stimulation surgery could treat epilepsy

Robot-assisted deep brain stimulation surgery could treat epilepsyThree of these procedures have thus far been undertaken in Canada.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 18, 2023 09:45 AM ESTCreated: Jun 18, 2023 09:45 AM ESTinnovationMRI scans of the brains of epilepsy patients.Nur Ceren Demir/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A neurosurgeon in Canada has become the first in the nation to perform robot-assisted deep brain stimulation surgery on a patient suffering from epilepsy with success.This is according to a report by CTV News published on Wednesday.“They’ve all been successful, all patients have been able to go home a day or two after the procedure,” told the news outlet Dr. Jonathan Lau, who practices neurosurgery at London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital.Three of these surgeries have been undertaken since January.Lau claims the process is similar to implanting a pacemaker for a bad heart.“This is the same idea. People with epilepsy have a predisposition to having seizures, so they have irregular rhythms in their brain, in terms of the electrical activity. So same principle applies. An irregular rhythm there, so we put electrodes in the appropriate spots and they can restore function and prevent seizures,” said Lau. See Also Related UK robot surgeons treat women with endometriosis These snake-like robots could be used in surgery to save lives First-of-its-kind gecko robot could one day help doctors in surgeries The machine used during these procedures is a Renishaw Neuromate robot that allows for the safe placement of electrodes in hard to reach parts of the brain.Oddly enough, Lau told CTV news it was almost by accident that the doctors came to use the device.“It was actually a fairly routine day when we decided, ‘Okay, because we don’t have the other options let’s use the robot.’ So we inquired a little bit and it turns out nobody had done this for this indication in Canada,” he explained.Now, Lau said the new tech makes the controversial but efficient surgery safer and quicker.“With things like robotic assistance, with improvements in imaging, the risks of procedure are much, much lower, and it’s just raising that awareness,” he said.The new treatment offers an option for some patients who would not otherwise be considered for surgery, told CTV News Lau.Robot surgery seems to be becoming more popular as it often offers greater accuracy leading to better results and quicker recovery times.Last week, we reported that UK surgeons were using robots to perform surgery on thousands of women plagued by the painful womb condition endometriosis.The remote-controlled machines are being used by NHS Trusts to operate on all the women who missed out on these crucial operations during the Covid pandemic. The devices work with pinpoint accuracy meaning patients recover faster and better with less complications. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Barcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low Earth orbit satelliteHumanity’s future beyond Earth: Multiplanetary or Islands in Space?Chaise Longue: Young designer showcases space-saving double-level airplane seatingArtemis I: Space experts tell us why NASA's mission will make historyFirst human ancestors arrived in Southeast Asia about 86,000 years agoInside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever foundJF-22 in China is now the world's most powerful hypersonic wind tunnel9 helpful SQL tips to create and maintain a top-notch databaseScientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crustFor the first time ever, scientists drill into the Earth’s rocky mantle Job Board