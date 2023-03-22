Robot bees could support hive health and improve pollination one day

RoboRoyale, a research-based company, has been working to develop robotic bees that can support queen bees while keeping the hives healthy.

The concept of robotic bees

To support and improve the honeybee population, the company combines micro-robotic, biological, and machine-learning technologies.

RoboRoyale's first priority is grooming the queen bees responsible for a colony's reproductive success.

This specially designed micro-robotic system would operate in close proximity to the queen. For example, the robot would take the place of court bees, who perform tasks such as feeding, cleaning, and pheromone production for the queen.

"Through a combination of machine learning, behavioral modeling, and advanced control methods, our system will gradually learn how to groom the queen in order to regulate her egg-laying activity and pheromone production to optimize the hive's macroscopic variables (e.g., brood production) in a scientifically and ecologically informed way," explains RoboRoyale's website.

This project is still in its early stages. According to reports, researchers are likely to start the testing process within the next few months. In this attempt, they will place eight robot court bees in a glass-encased hive to study the environment closely. Other research institutes, including Harvard University's Wyss Institute, have been working on this concept as well. They are developing RoboBees to aid agriculture.