Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST) are working to develop a humanoid pilot that can fly an aircraft without modifying the cockpit. Called "Pibot," the robot has articulated arms and fingers that can interact with flight controls with great precision and dexterity. It also comes with camera "eyes" that help the robot monitor the internal and external conditions of the aircraft while in control.

Real robot-pilot

"Pibot is a humanoid robot that can fly an aeroplane just like a human pilot by manipulating all the single controls in the cockpit, which is designed for humans," David Shim, an associate professor of electrical engineering at KAIST, told Euronews Next. According to the KAIST team, "Pibot" also has a large memory that enables it to memorize all the Jeppesen aeronautical navigation charts worldwide, a feat that human pilots cannot achieve.