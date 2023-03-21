Paper plane-throwing robot provides insights into aerodynamics for engineers

Paper planes aren't just a child's toy; we can learn a lot about aerial vehicle design by modelling & optimizing their unique & unpredictable flight behavior. And that's what @EPFL_CREATE has done in their latest @SciReports paper. Congrats! @EPFL_MechEhttps://t.co/v7nzfUuEuf pic.twitter.com/SdEGOfBBbD — EPFL School of Engineering (@EPFLEngineering) March 14, 2023

The robot designs simple paper planes, flies them, and analyzes data based on the planes’ performance, all without any human interference. The team made the robot arm construct and fly 500 paper planes to observe the true probabilistic and stochastic nature of the flight behavior.

Once the plane was up in the air, ​​the 2D trajectory of each flight was recorded via a camera. All 500 trajectories were recorded. Once the team observed all 500 flights, they found that their trajectories could be divided into three behavioral groups.

The first was the nose dive, meaning the paper airplanes had a short flight distance and hit the ground as soon as they escaped the clutches of the robot arm. The second was glide, meaning that the paper planes had a longer flight distance than those that nose-dived and glided in the air for a bit. The third behavior group was recovery glide, in which the paper planes had the longest flight distance, often with a small upward trajectory in the middle of the flight.

The researchers observed that ‘the airplane flight trajectory behaviors are complex, where the mapping between the geometry and behavior is unintuitive, probabilistic in nature, and cannot be solved analytically.’ This means that even if the paper was folded the same way each time, it’s not guaranteed to fly the same distance and follow a similar trajectory.