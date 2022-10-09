Boston Dynamics and five other robot makers pledge not to weaponize their robots

They added that their robots could provide great benefit to society as co-workers in industry and companions in people’s homes but warned of the possibility of nefarious use of this technology by ill-intentioned actos.

“As with any new technology offering new capabilities, the emergence of advanced mobile robots offers the possibility of misuse. Untrustworthy people could use them to invade civil rights or to threaten, harm, or intimidate others. One area of particular concern is weaponization. We believe that adding weapons to robots that are remotely or autonomously operated, widely available to the public, and capable of navigating to previously inaccessible locations where people live and work, raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues,” they explained.

Robots are used in a variety of settings. Kinwun/iStock

They then continued to say that weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will harm public trust for these reasons and more they do not support the weaponization of their advanced-mobility general-purpose robots. They added that, due to a number of people who have visibly publicized their makeshift efforts to weaponize commercially available robots, they felt an urgency to speak up now and pledge to secure their robots.

“We pledge that we will not weaponize our advanced-mobility general-purpose robots or the software we develop that enables advanced robotics and we will not support others to do so. When possible, we will carefully review our customers’ intended applications to avoid potential weaponization. We also pledge to explore the development of technological features that could mitigate or reduce these risks,” further added the companies.