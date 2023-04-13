Trending
SpaceX Falcon Heavy
World’s largest logjam
Robotic dog back to NYPD
Leaked Pentagon documents
Dinosaurs from chicken DNA
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Robotics firm promises new robot masseuse will be different this time

It's not unusual for a company to try and innovate on an existing products or technology, but robotics firm Flexiv promises that its massaging robot won't be like the mechanical massagers of the past.
John Loeffler
| Apr 12, 2023 10:37 PM EST
Created: Apr 12, 2023 10:37 PM EST
innovation
A Flexiv robotic masseuse massages a man on a table
A Flexiv robotic masseuse massages a man on a table

Flexiv 

Robotic or mechanical messagers are hardly a new idea, but a robotics firm called Flexiv is hoping that its new robot masseuse will succeed where others have succeeded at becoming a novelty at best and an embarrassing disaster at worst.

Announced earlier this week on its website, Flexiv is debuting its Rizon 4 robot which has been developed to enable a fully automatic massage experience.

"Powered by artificial intelligence, computer vision, and force feedback, the robot can provide a massage equal to any human masseur," the company claims. "Able to target specific areas of the back or larger areas in general, the robot's soft silicone massage tool can accurately emulate the deep-pressure glide stroke commonly used in Tui Na, or as it is more widely known, Chinese deep tissue massage."

Purporting to possess a "world-class force sensitivity" of 0.03 newtons along with a host of AI and other advanced computer systems like 3D computer vision, Flexiv's Rizon 4 should be capable of giving completely customizable massage experiences based on the user. The one-type-fits-all approach of standard mechanical massagers like those built into reclining seats is one of the major limitations on this kind of technology, and to that end Flexiv does appear to have at least some awareness of the fact that massages are a deeply personal experience that would need to be replicated for its robot to ever take off in a meaningful way.

Most Popular

"We aim to make robotic massage mainstream and, in the process, reduce its cost while increasing its availability," said Yunfan Gao, Marketing Director for Flexiv. "People think nothing of buying food or drink from a vending machine, and we hope they will think the same way about purchasing a robotic massage.

"We believe that robotics will play an intrinsic part of everyday life in the future, democratizing access to services that are currently cost-prohibitive," Gao added. "I hope that one day our robotic masseur will be on hand in every clinic, spa, gym, and health club to provide a viable alternative to traditional massages."

Can a robotic masseuse ever really work?

The massaging robot isn't Flexiv's first attempt at a robot, and it's not even different than a robot Flexiv has already shown off this year.. A couple of months back, Flexiv introduced Moonlight, a parallel robotic arm capable of the fine motor control and force precision required for delicate robotic assembly such as electronics manufacturing. Incidentally, that kind of delicate manipulation is strikingly similar to the kind of handiwork done by a specially-trained masseuse, so a massaging robot isn't entirely out of left field.

If anything, the fact that Flexiv has been putting this technology to other proven purposes is definitely a mark in its favor and offers some assurance that the Rizon 4's newly acquired massage therapy skills are more than a gimmick like so many massaging technology that has come before it.

It is still probably a gimmick meant to sell the company's Rizon 4 industrial robots to customers who need delicate work done, though, just not to their physical persons. And what better way to advertise that your robot won't punch right through a smartphone display than to showcase what is effectively a software add-on to its industrial robots that allows the robotic arms to perform the same delicate techniques of a trained masseuse?

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/02/image/png/5G9tgdaZppFaVjOb5vDOxPsR6tovvrnqLLVNMX5w.png
This portable machine attaches to tractors and turns harmful crop waste into sellable bioproducts
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/10/image/jpeg/ohtWN2PpNpbENd5BWMYmoe3JdnPYsV4Tg9YuFUTQ.jpg
The collab’ you didn’t see coming: science and the Bible: The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/07/image/jpeg/Yf40Eog8ShXr0akIV2OGoyjGQt3EgFouXFKbpG84.jpg
A Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food waste
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/sCsUD2JJrbgieBPvXkCx7kkfGMsb2eK8jCw5zFol.jpg
The bodies of Vesuvius' victims weren't well-preserved due to extreme heat
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/16/image/jpeg/52TIkGnIBSvQjBGjFFqpnfzqARQHlAgGGcXKUzXk.jpg
Engineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desert
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/peWquQA3Osj5zwjp21VF7JgT6QOYxlUAC5pZ9Grx.jpg
Just unearthed: A 1750-year-old 'lost' section of the Bible's New Testament
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/png/vuORc9T4tDnv6ftemTyFoXHS8RYmgJsI0VrL5bO3.png
Introducing America's potential game-changer: the first affordable all-electric camper van
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/14/image/jpeg/WZrScJPvZvRmiE9JiG5h4GGAqbmsNwiOruqieEwp.jpg
This space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/FTajgKVMhZZorN7zBFerSP6TJM9BCiiWjRyrFhaw.jpg
Twitter Inc., is dead after being merged into Elon Musk's X Corp
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/rgJAcPPtIJ63NYsUVAoCahFIk1oUPuGPXytu2keb.jpg
Latest underwater exploration of Baiae reveals exciting new discoveries
More Stories
scienceIn a world-first, an undeclared type of ice loss in the Arctic has been measured
Sade Agard| 11/14/2022
scienceLego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plastics
Sade Agard| 10/6/2022
innovationHow keeping cool just went green, thanks to solid refrigerants — The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 11/4/2022