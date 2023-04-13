Robotics firm promises new robot masseuse will be different this time

"We aim to make robotic massage mainstream and, in the process, reduce its cost while increasing its availability," said Yunfan Gao, Marketing Director for Flexiv. "People think nothing of buying food or drink from a vending machine, and we hope they will think the same way about purchasing a robotic massage.

"We believe that robotics will play an intrinsic part of everyday life in the future, democratizing access to services that are currently cost-prohibitive," Gao added. "I hope that one day our robotic masseur will be on hand in every clinic, spa, gym, and health club to provide a viable alternative to traditional massages."

Can a robotic masseuse ever really work?

The massaging robot isn't Flexiv's first attempt at a robot, and it's not even different than a robot Flexiv has already shown off this year.. A couple of months back, Flexiv introduced Moonlight, a parallel robotic arm capable of the fine motor control and force precision required for delicate robotic assembly such as electronics manufacturing. Incidentally, that kind of delicate manipulation is strikingly similar to the kind of handiwork done by a specially-trained masseuse, so a massaging robot isn't entirely out of left field.