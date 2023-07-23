Engineers develop robot medics that can go where doctors can’t

There’s a new way to reach casualties in high-risk emergency environments where doctors cannot go. Researchers at the University of Sheffield have developed a robot that can provide first aid in extremely dangerous situations, saving lives while protecting medical personnel.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Friday.

The new machine uses medical telexistence (MediTel) technology and was developed in just nine months. It boasts two robotic arms and virtual reality systems which can effectively remotely operate medical tools to perform a critical initial assessment of a casualty within 20 minutes, carry out a palpation of the abdomen and administer pain relief through an auto-injector, autonomously while streaming real time data to the remote operator.