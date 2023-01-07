This cute robot pet will warm your heart and protect your home

“When her humans arrive home, she goes quickly to welcome them. When they walk around, she follows. When she is pet, she expresses happiness.”

But that’s not all she does. She sneezes, scratches, and roams the home easily, and even investigates suspicious objects. This robot also beatboxes, dances, and even poses for pictures.

At just $449 USD, she is very affordable, especially considering she can stay with the family forever.

Loona uses vision, listening, and haptic perception to engage with the world around her making her very responsive to her environment.

Vision, listening, and haptic

Vision allows Loona to recognize up to 20 faces simultaneously, spot her human in a crowd, recognize human body posture, and be controlled through hand gestures.

Listening allows her to know where her human is thanks to sound source positioning, wake up when called with a special word, have semantic understanding, and respond to voice commands.

Finally, haptic perception makes her able to sense touch and react accordingly via tactile sensors on the top of the head.

Furthermore, she comes with a repertoire of over 700 rich robotic emotional actions that are expressed via her LCD screen face and movements in her legs and ears.

“Loona leverages an emotional interaction model that makes her more like a creature who is able to understand her human and become familiar with their interaction habits," read the statement.

"She has a movement control system which, when combined with the kinematic model of robot control, makes her movement smoother and softer (like a pet).”