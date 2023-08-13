Robot servers cannot replace human ones, restaurants say

When it comes to robots, there is always the fear that they may replace human workers. A new report by Richmond News published on Saturday is showing that this is not yet the case with the service industry.

The article highlights how more restaurants in the city are now using robot waiters to tackle labor shortage issues but are finding them ineffective, with two restaurants in particular having to fire their robot servers.

Useful but problematic

Overall, the restaurants interviewed by Richmond News reported that the robot servers were useful in some cases but problematic in many others. In other words: they could not effectively replace human workers.