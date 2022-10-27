Meet RobotFalcon: Built for chasing off flocks of birds around airports

While the impact of the majority of crashes is evident in the forward-facing parts of the aircraft, in many cases, the bird is absorbed by the aircraft's jet engine, causing damage to the blades and fuselage of the aircraft. The force of the blow depends on the weight of the striking animal, the difference in velocity during the blow, and its direction. The weight of the vehicle is often overlooked because it is often too large compared to the animal that hit it. The magnitude of the energy of the impact increases in proportion to the square of the velocity difference.

Researchers explained their project in the Journal of the Royal Society.

Abstract:

Collisions between birds and airplanes can damage aircraft, resulting in delays and cancellation of flights, costing the international civil aviation industry more than 1.4 billion US dollars annually. Driving away birds is therefore crucial, but the effectiveness of current deterrence methods is limited. Live avian predators can be an effective deterrent because potential prey will not habituate to them, but live predators cannot be controlled entirely. Thus, there is an urgent need for new deterrence methods. We developed the RobotFalcon, a device modelled after the peregrine falcon, and tested its effectiveness to deter flocks of corvids, gulls, starlings and lapwings. We compared its effectiveness with that of a drone, and of conventional methods routinely applied at a military airbase. The RobotFalcon scared away bird flocks from fields immediately, and these fields subsequently remained free of bird flocks for hours. The RobotFalcon outperformed the drone and the best conventional method at the airbase (distress calls). Importantly, there was no evidence that bird flocks habituated to the RobotFalcon over the course of the fieldwork. We conclude that the RobotFalcon is a practical and ethical solution to drive away bird flocks with all advantages of live predators but without their limitations.