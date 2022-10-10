Video: Here is a spooky robotic arm that can fool people into believing it’s a real human hand

The company Clone Robotics claims to have created the world’s first biomimetic (artificial objects that behave similarly to natural objects) hand (model number V15) that can grasp objects ranging from a tennis ball to an active drill machine, and that too with a human-hand-like grip. The fingers, thumb, and internal muscles of the robotic hand look and function almost like a real human hand.

The science behind the uncanny humanoid hand

Robotic arm holding a drill machine. Clone/YouTube

The robotic hand is developed using pneumatic artificial muscles (PAMs), a technology that was first proposed in the 1950s for creating medical applications related to bone injury. Later, it also made its way into various other applications, including soft robotics. PAMs are light and flexible structures made of mesh tubes that can contract or expand depending on the airflow inside them.

The team at Clone Robotics also created the internal structure of their humanoid hand from PAMs made of recyclable and budget-friendly material (they didn’t disclose the material name). The entire structure is supported by several mesh tubes, and balloons filled with acetaldehyde. The chemical allows the atmospheric pressure inside the balloons to increase over six times just by passing an electric current through them.