A robotic baby Groot will soon be roaming Disney parks

Disney Imagineers released footage of a new robot that will soon be roaming all Disney parks. The robot is a version of baby Groot from the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the video the adorable machine can be seen talking, dancing and even showing emotion.

Speaking in the clip, Executive R&D Imaginer Joel Peavy explained:

"We're a storytelling company so we want to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way possible. For us, that means a walking, robotic actor… that can move, gesture, and emote in style."

Meanwhile, Executive Creative Director of Disney Live Entertainment Michael Serna added: