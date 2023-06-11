A robotic baby Groot will soon be roaming Disney parks

A robotic baby Groot will soon be roaming Disney parksHe talks, he dances and he even shows emotion.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 11, 2023 08:11 AM ESTCreated: Jun 11, 2023 08:11 AM ESTinnovationDisney's baby Groot.Disney Parks/ YouTube Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Disney Imagineers released footage of a new robot that will soon be roaming all Disney parks. The robot is a version of baby Groot from the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy.In the video the adorable machine can be seen talking, dancing and even showing emotion.Speaking in the clip, Executive R&D Imaginer Joel Peavy explained:"We're a storytelling company so we want to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way possible. For us, that means a walking, robotic actor… that can move, gesture, and emote in style."Meanwhile, Executive Creative Director of Disney Live Entertainment Michael Serna added: See Also Related Disney debuts cute, roller skating robot bunny to 'emotionally connect' with visitors This cute robot pet will warm your heart and protect your home 7 Heart-Melting Robots That Hopefully Won't End Humanity “Ideally, we want guests to get excited, but this is the first time I've seen guests get visibly excited— adults, kids. It is shocking what they get to see and they understand how unique and fun this is."A free-roaming robotic actorFinally, Imagineering describes their new character as a “free-roaming robotic actor that can take on the role of our similarly-sized Disney characters. Its tightly integrated design provides over 50 degrees of freedom in a compact platform that can walk, gesture, and emote in style. Using custom authoring tools that combine whole-body motion planning and traditional character animation, artists can quickly bring robotic characters to life with expressive motions and interactive behaviors.”The machine is still being tested so it may be a while till we can see it live and perhaps hug it. However, when it does come to audiences worldwide it will be a site not to be missed.In the meantime, Disney has been trialing other robots.In March of 2023, at the South by Southwest tech festival in Austin, Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development unveiled a robotic roller skating bunny.The demonstration was part of Disney's efforts to create robots capable of "emotionally connecting" with the guests at the theme parks. It used motion-capture data to create life-like performances and connect with the audience.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You From delayed detection to early intervention: Innovating cardiac monitoring with e-tattoosAI-driven US military drone 'kills' its human to finish missionAliens on Earth: Former intelligence official reveals US government possesses 'intact' spaceshipsParadise lost: How phosphate mining devastated island NauruThe collab’ you didn’t see coming: science and the BibleWill a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?AI could lead to extinction: Another AI 'godfather' rings alarm bellsThe 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so againWindows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 yearsVideo surfaces of the US Navy releasing an ocean glider from a helicopter Job Board