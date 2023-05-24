WSU researchers develop robotic bee that can fly like real bees

Researchers at the Washington State University (WSU) in the U.S. have successfully developed a robotic bee that can fly just like a real bee marking a significant development in robotics.

Called Bee++, the robotic counterpart has four wings, each fitted with independent lightweight actuators that can control the wing independently. This design enables the robotic bee to emulate the six degrees of freedom movement in natural flying insects.

The robotic bee weighs 95 mg, much more than the naturally occurring bees that weigh around 10 mg but could be deployed to carry out activities such as artificial pollination in areas where natural pollinators are scarce or even assist in search and rescue operations in confined spaces.