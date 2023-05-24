WSU researchers develop robotic bee that can fly like real bees

WSU researchers develop robotic bee that can fly like real beesThe bee is capable of flight in all directions and can also perform the challenging yaw motion.Ameya Paleja| May 24, 2023 07:17 AM ESTCreated: May 24, 2023 07:17 AM ESTinnovationThe robotic bee developed by researchers at WSUWashington State University Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at the Washington State University (WSU) in the U.S. have successfully developed a robotic bee that can fly just like a real bee marking a significant development in robotics. Called Bee++, the robotic counterpart has four wings, each fitted with independent lightweight actuators that can control the wing independently. This design enables the robotic bee to emulate the six degrees of freedom movement in natural flying insects. The robotic bee weighs 95 mg, much more than the naturally occurring bees that weigh around 10 mg but could be deployed to carry out activities such as artificial pollination in areas where natural pollinators are scarce or even assist in search and rescue operations in confined spaces. See Also Related Bug Life: These 5 Robots Were Inspired by Insects Researchers have developed robotic fingers that let you interact with insects Scientists Develop First Cable-Driven Robot that Can Keep Up with Free-Flying Insects Thinking like an insect brainThe research effort was led by Néstor O. Pérez-Arancibia, an associate professor at WSU's School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, who has been working on developing artificial insects for the past three decades. His earlier work focused on developing a robotic bee with two wings, but it only had limited mobility. In 2019, his research team achieved a breakthrough by constructing a four-winged robot that was light enough to achieve liftoff. However, even achieving liftoff and landing alone required that the controllers act as an insect brain does. Artificial insects could be used in conditions where natural insects are scarceMenno van Djik/iStock To achieve specific maneuvers, the researchers devised specific flapping patterns for the front wings when compared to the back wings for pitching and for the right wings compared to the left wings to enable rolling. The differential in the flapping action creates a torque that allows Bee++ to rotate about its primary horizontal axes. The researchers were also able to emulate the complex yaw motion in flight, which enables the robotic bee to maintain stability and focus on specific points during the flight. To achieve this control, the researchers implemented a design where the wings flap in an angled plane, mimicking the motion seen in natural insect wings. The adaptation allows the robot to twist in a controlled manner giving it better maneuverability. The researchers also increased the frequency of wing flapping from 100 to 160 times per second, generating the necessary lift and agility for stable flight. Currently, Bee++ only has an autonomous flight time of five minutes. It, therefore, needs to remain connected to a power source. Apart from the Bee, the researchers have also worked on developing other robots inspired by insects like crawlers and water striders. The research findings were published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Robotics. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You This chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energyRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsHow scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense'Groundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstResearchers may have found a way to treat long-COVID fatigueNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2What AI did nextEngineers harness the power of flash joule tech for stronger, greener concrete‘Not progress’: NASA’s giant SLS rocket is expensive and late, ex-Deputy Administrator saysHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expert Job Board