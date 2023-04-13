'Faithful Unto Death': Robotic dog set to make a comeback to NYPD task force

Along with Digidog, the NYPD has revealed a few other new security technologies to improve safety in New York. According to a report, the two new devices are part of pilot programs, but two DigiDogs are likely to begin their official duties starting this summer.

“We are scanning the globe on finding technology that will ensure this city is safe for New Yorkers, visitors, and whomever is here in the city. This is the beginning of a series of rollouts,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

The NYPD intends to send this DigiDog in place of police officers to assess high-risk situations. It will be used in hostage negotiations, counterterrorism incidents, chemical/radiation zones, and other potentially hazardous situations as needed. This will help save the lives of both police officers and members of the general public.

Digidogs to the rescue

This remote-controlled robot weighs approximately 70 pounds (32 kilograms) and travels at a speed of 3.5 miles per hour. The robot is also capable of executing two-way communication and can be outfitted with additional detection equipment for investigation. The NYPD claims that the Digidogs will never be armed or used for surveillance. The two dogs cost around roughly $750,000.