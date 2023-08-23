Robotic dog runs independently on a treadmill with no support

Robotic dogs are considered valuable future assets in various fields, including warfare, package delivery services, and search and rescue operations, to name a few. And the ones with the dexterity to navigate on extremely rough terrain could be game-changers for future space exploration.

A team of engineers has unveiled a dog-inspired quadruped robot adept at running without aid or even motors. This distinguishes this prototype from others that rely on control motors to maintain their running stride.

“We designed the robot’s body to be able to respond automatically, much like a trout starts swimming automatically when placed in water,” said Francesco Stella, the project supervisor, in an official release.