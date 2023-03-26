'Sparky': 'World's first' AI-powered robotic dog with musculoskeletal limbs
A Chinese startup company called Hengbot has unveiled "Sparky," the first robotic dog in the world with musculoskeletal limbs.
The inventive robot can run, jump, and do tricks like a real dog using advanced artificial intelligence (AI), claims the company.
Sparky, "the canine robot has a mission to 'blur the line between technology and life' by developing machines that are agile, nimble, and warm to the touch," said a report by Robotics & Automation News on Thursday.
"With its musculoskeletal limbs and advanced artificial intelligence, Sparky is a 'groundbreaking innovation' that closely resembles a live animal. It can run, jump, and perform tricks just like a real dog."
Sparky walks more naturally than previous robotic dogs because of its svelte, elegant design that mimics a living animal.
Sparky - The new robodog
The robot, or the robodog, has a built-in camera and microphone that enable it to communicate with its environment and other humans.
It offers open-source programming capabilities and is simple for consumers to operate with a remote control or app.
The robotic dog Sparky can be expanded, with its body made entirely of metal. It has a battery life of more than 50 minutes.
'Blurring the line between technology and life'
Hengbot's goal is to make robots that are quick, nimble, and comfortable to the touch in order to dissolve the boundaries between technology and living, claims the Chinese company.
This plan is embodied through the "groundbreaking" invention Sparky, which enables people to enjoy owning a pet without the effort of upkeep.
The robot responds to commands, strikes up conversations, and spreads joy to everyone it encounters because of its special combination of technology and fun, say its creators.
The robotic dog Sparky will be available on Kickstarter soon, allowing consumers the chance to experience pet ownership in the future, noted the Robotics & Automation News report.
The Hengzhi Future Team, headquartered in China's Guangdong Province, is credited with designing Sparky, according to the Hengbot website.
The team has over ten years of experience creating consumer robot products.
