'Sparky': 'World's first' AI-powered robotic dog with musculoskeletal limbs

"With its musculoskeletal limbs and advanced artificial intelligence, Sparky is a 'groundbreaking innovation' that closely resembles a live animal. It can run, jump, and perform tricks just like a real dog."

Sparky walks more naturally than previous robotic dogs because of its svelte, elegant design that mimics a living animal.

Sparky - The new robodog

The robot, or the robodog, has a built-in camera and microphone that enable it to communicate with its environment and other humans.

It offers open-source programming capabilities and is simple for consumers to operate with a remote control or app.

The robotic dog Sparky can be expanded, with its body made entirely of metal. It has a battery life of more than 50 minutes.

'Blurring the line between technology and life'

Hengbot's goal is to make robots that are quick, nimble, and comfortable to the touch in order to dissolve the boundaries between technology and living, claims the Chinese company.

This plan is embodied through the "groundbreaking" invention Sparky, which enables people to enjoy owning a pet without the effort of upkeep.