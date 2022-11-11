Researchers have developed robotic fingers that let you interact with insects

Now, researchers from Ritsumeikan University in Japan have developed a soft micro-robotic finger that can enable direct interaction with the microworld. Led by Professor Satoshi Konishi, the study was published in Scientific Reports.

Schematic drawing of microfinger-insect (pill bug) interaction. Scientific Reports

"A tactile micro finger is achieved by using a liquid metal flexible strain sensor. A soft pneumatic balloon actuator acts as an artificial muscle, allowing control and finger-like movement of the sensor. With a robotic glove, a human user can directly control the micro fingers. This kind of system allows for safe interaction with insects and other microscopic objects," Konishi said in a statement.

The study showed great promise towards realizing direct human interaction with insects

As a representative sample of an insect, the researchers used a pill bug. It was fixed in place with the help of a suction tool, and the newly-developed micro finger was used to apply a force and measure the reaction force of the bug's legs.

Photograph of a developed microhand with five microfingers. Scientific Reports

The reaction force measured from the legs of the pill bug was approximately 10 mN (millinewtons), which was similar to previously estimated values. Though the study was a proof-of-concept, it shows "great promise" towards working out direct human interactions with the microworld.