Meet this robotic fish with fins which may help in underwater exploration

Scientists in the UK have developed a soft robot fish that mimics the locomotion of the aquatic animal and can be used in underwater exploration and monitoring purposes.

In a press release, the scientists explained that the robot fish was fitted with a twisted and coiled polymer (TCP), which is kind of like an artificial muscle that moves in response to changes in the temperature around it. TCPs are lightweight and low-cost devices, which can generate large strokes and output high power.

In the study, the researchers from the University of Bristol optimized the structural design by bringing the TCP at one end of the robot fish closer to the spring on the other side. This allowed the fin at the rear end of the robot to swing at a larger angle and reach new speeds.