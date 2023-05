The field of robotics has come a long way since Hanson Robotics' Sophia was activated back in 2016. Now we have humanlike and expressive robots such as Engineered Arts' Ameca and the Russian robot Alex. But we also have animal-like robots, such as AIRO's AI fish MIRO which can swim in water, and Hengbot's robotic dog Sparky which has musculoskeletal limbs.

Now, a group of researchers from DePaul University in Chicago have developed a soft-limbed robotic seal by studying the locomotion of pinnipeds. Pinnipeds are a group of marine mammals, such as sea lions and seals, which use flippers for movement.

Why do we need soft-limbed robots?

Soft-limbed robots can perform several tasks that traditional robots can't, such as maneuvering through narrow spaces and handling delicate objects. Additionally, they are more adaptable to changing environments as they can tolerate falls which makes them safer to work with around humans.

Due to these advantages, they have several potential applications, such as surveillance, search and rescue, and deep-sea or planetary exploration. However, the current technology has many drawbacks, such as restricted payload, low limb dexterity, minimal gait trajectories, and limited degrees of freedom.

The build of the soft-limbed robotic seal

Pinnipeds served as an inpiration to their soft-limbed robot design Dimuthu D. K. Arachchige et al./arXiv

The researchers were motivated by these drawbacks to build a soft-limbed robot inspired by the movements of pinnipeds. Their robot has two front limbs and one hind (or back) limb for terrestrial movement, like walruses, sea lions, or seals.