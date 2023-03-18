This robotic 'shark' gobbles up 21,000 waste bottles a day from rivers

“They were cleaning a little bit of waste in one area, and the wind was blowing everything out of the way. It looked, to me, extremely ineffective,” told the news outlet Hardiman.

The new device is called the WasteShark, and it is inspired by a whale shark’s large mouth, which gobbles up whatever is in front of it. It has the capacity to ingest 21,000 waste bottles a day.

“I liken it to a Roomba for water. It's an autonomous machine that scoops up pollution out of water on the surface level.”

“That pollution could be plastic or any debris or biomass like algae,” Hardiman further said.

However, before you think this machine might creep up on you in the nearest beach, it should be noted that for now, the WasteShark has only been deployed in London’s Canary Wharf.

Located on London’s River Thames, this region receives 120,000 people every day to work or shop there. The area is managed by the Canary Wharf Group, which has spearheaded many initiatives to reduce single-use plastics.

However, despite their best efforts, coffee cups and lunch wrappers still end up in the water.