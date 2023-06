Research in robotics is growing fast, with the development of robots like Ameca that can express emotions. The hands of a robot, also known as end effectors, are the devices that interact with the physical environment.

Previously, scientists have used skin grafts and muscle tissue to the end of robotic arms, but never an entire living organism. But scientists have developed a unique situation of using bugs in their robots. And no, we don't mean the kind of bug that throws an error, instead a living bug.

Scientists from three Japanese Universities, Yamagata, Tohoku, and Keio, have proposed a novel idea of using living organisms as end effectors for robots.