Robots are being used to cut up ships safely and emissions-free

Do you know how heavy container ships are decommissioned? The process takes place in South Asia with the use of fossil fuel-powered torches to tear the ships apart and cut them into smaller pieces.

This results in much pollution both from emissions and the waste that runs down to the sea from the broken ships. It is also quite dangerous for the operators who have no protective clothing and often suffer many fatalities.

Robot arms with water and sand

Now, there is a new way to tackle this goal with robot arms that yield a powerful jet of water and sand. The process is being led by German company Leviathan.