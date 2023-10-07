Robots are being used to cut up ships safely and emissions-free

Robots are being used to cut up ships safely and emissions-freeRobot arms yield powerful jets of water and sand.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 07, 2023 11:35 AM ESTCreated: Oct 07, 2023 11:35 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of two decommissioned ships.mtcurado/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Do you know how heavy container ships are decommissioned? The process takes place in South Asia with the use of fossil fuel-powered torches to tear the ships apart and cut them into smaller pieces.This results in much pollution both from emissions and the waste that runs down to the sea from the broken ships. It is also quite dangerous for the operators who have no protective clothing and often suffer many fatalities.Robot arms with water and sandNow, there is a new way to tackle this goal with robot arms that yield a powerful jet of water and sand. The process is being led by German company Leviathan. See Also Related When and why are warships scuttled or scrapped? British RAF fighters just destroyed a US Navy ship — here's why US Navy Decommissions USS Bonhomme Richard Assault Ship after Fire Its operations director Bryce Lawrence tells the BBC his technology is much cleaner than conventional options. "Compared to traditional ship recycling, we're very, very low carbon," says Lawrence. This is because the robot arms are powered by electricity and the new process even allows the steel to be recovered and transported to mills around Europe on electrified trains. The new approach is also much more labor-friendly, requiring fewer operators than old approaches and it’s about to get even more efficient. Computer simulations are now being used to determine the best and quickest method of chopping a ship apart.The jet water and any toxic substances blasted off from the ships will also be recaptured before they can pollute the seas and will likely be reused to dismantle more structures.Ingvild Jenssen, founder and director of Shipbreaking Platform, a non-governmental organization that studies the effect of cutting up decommissioned ships on the environment, tells the BBC it’s been too long that no action has been taken on these pollutants and that shipmakers keep sending their retired ships to South Asia despite the practice being illegal."What is even more shocking is that you have a whole shipping sector that is well aware of the problems," she notes.Making matters even worse is the fact that the situation in many South Asian yards remains one of "constant exploitation", tells the BBC Jenssen. "You have workers that go to work - and they're not coming home."As such, safety is a paramount concern during decommissioning. Hazardous materials, fuels, and chemicals must be safely removed or stored, and safety protocols must be followed to protect personnel involved in the decommissioning process.A promising startSefer Gunbeyaz at the University of Strathclyde who examines toxic materials at shipbreaking facilities in the UK and Spain tells the BBC the new robot arms may just offer a safe solution for effective decommissioning."It's a promising start," he says, adding, however, that something must be done about contaminants in the water.It is currently estimated that over the next 10 years, 15,000 ships will require recycling. Will the new safer cleaner robot arm technology be enough to cope with such a number or will older more polluting and dangerous methods continue to prevail? HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Space startup aims to raise Hubble's orbit using water — here's howLife by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfareYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateHow smell affects the colors we seeGboard CAPS: the cool new way to type without your fingersBacteria help create cheese-like products from yellow peasSaudi to trial first hydrogen train in the Middle EastAstrophysicists predict a hidden planet in the Kuiper BeltSlime that can save livesNew developments in Alzheimer's treatments Job Board