Are you among those who often dream of a day when a robot will do all the everyday household chores for you? A team of researchers from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) has figured out how to turn your dream into reality.

In their latest study, they proposed a model that allowed them to train robots to do household tasks by showing them videos of people doing ordinary activities in their homes, like picking up the phone, opening a drawer, etc.

So far, scientists have been training robots by physically showing them how a task is done or training them for weeks in a simulated environment. Both these methods take a lot of time and resources and often fail.