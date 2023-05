Robots are getting more intelligent and more capable every day.

However, there's one challenge they still face: understanding the materials they interact with.

For example, imagine a robot in a car garage trying to pick up different items made of the same material. It would greatly benefit from knowing which items share the same composition, allowing it to apply the appropriate amount of force.

Identifying objects based on their material, known as material selection, has proven difficult for machines.

In addition, materials can appear different due to factors like object shape and lighting conditions, making it a complex problem.