Would you like to try a T-shirt whose color changes with the weather? How about a bandage that alerts you by changing its color when an infection occurs at the site of an injury?

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong have developed a material to turn such ideas into a reality. They have created a rubber-like color-changing system called Morphable Concavity Array (MoCA).

This unique material draws inspiration from butterfly wings and comprises numerous pixels, each of which can be manipulated separately to achieve the desired color pattern.

“We believe this pixelating strategy can be used to design further hierarchical interfaces and multiple optical systems such as artificial compound eyes or crystalline lenses for biomimetic and robotic applications,” the researchers note.