Robots now can utilize their entire bodies thanks to AI

The field of robotics has been witnessing rapid advancements in recent times, with systems becoming capable of carrying out complex tasks. One thing robots still struggle with is whole-body manipulation, a skill that humans typically excel at.

Consider carrying a big, weighty package up a set of stairs. A human being may spread their fingers and lift the box with both hands, then support it against their chest by balancing it on top of their forearms while utilizing the entire body to move the box.

In contrast, the robot must consider every possible location on the carrier's fingers, arms, and chest where the box may touch as a contact event. Planning for this work rapidly becomes impossible due to the enormous number of possible interaction events.