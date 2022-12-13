A Scottish company wants to make rocket fuel from unrecyclable plastic waste

Skyrora's approach to the problem allows for rocket launches to be carried out unabated since they are largely clearing up the problem of plastic waste every time. The technology being developed by the company converts waste plastic into high-performance rocket fuel, called Ecosene, since it is similar in composition to premium kerosene.

Converting plastic waste to rocket fuel

Skyrora relies on a well-known technique called pyrolysis that uses heat to degrade a substance in the absence of oxygen and convert it into liquid oil. The Ecosene technology carries out pyrolysis at low temperatures, and the resultant fuel produced can be used to fuel rockets or even a regular vehicle.

According to Supercluster's report, each ton of plastic waste can be degraded into anywhere between 170-198 gallons (650-750 liters) of fuel, depending on the quality of plastic used.

Interestingly, the technology being used by the company allows for the use of even low-grade plastics in the process, something predecessors who attempted this failed at. Therefore, plastics such as polystyrenes and polyesters, as well as metalized packaging from snacks and chip packets, can be used in this process.

More importantly, the fuel produced this way is significantly cheaper and is likely to cost a fifth of the $13 a gallon that space companies are paying for rocket fuel today.

The road ahead

According to the estimates of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 400 million tons of plastic waste is generated every year, and only nine percent ends up being recycled. The rest either ends up in landfills or is incinerated.