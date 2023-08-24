Rocket Lab flies rocket with pre-flown engine for first time

Rocket Lab launched an Electron rocket with a pre-flown Rutherford engine for the first time yesterday, August 23.

The company has experimented with a mid-air helicopter retrieval method, though it has settled on plucking boosters out of the ocean after a parachute-assisted splashdown.

The first flight using an engine recovered from one of these boosters is a big step in Rocket Lab's reusability plans.

An Electron rocket equipped with nine Rutherford engines launched an Earth-observation radar satellite for San Francisco-based Capella Space.

The rocket lifted off from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site at 19:45 EDT (11:45 local New Zealand time) on August 23. One of those nine engines had flown before during a previous Rocket Lab mission in May.