Rocket Lab goes hypersonic, modifies Electron for suborbital launches

Rocket Lab, the company plucking rocket boosters out of the sky with helicopters, is adding hypersonic suborbital launches to its arsenal.

The New Zealand and US-based private space firm announced in a press statement that the new service will be available at some point in the first half of this year.

It will utilize a modified version of its flagship Electron rocket to provide the service via its National Security subsidiary.

Rocket Lab goes hypersonic

In a statement, Rocket Lab said that it will fly its first hypersonic suborbital launch mission for a "confidential customer" this year.

Rocket Lab's suborbital vehicle is a variation on its orbital rocket, Electron. The space firm has dubbed the model the hypersonic accelerator suborbital test electron, or HASTE, and the first of these is already undergoing launch preparations at Rocket Lab's new U.S. launch facility in Wallops Island, Virginia.

With HASTE, we’ve taken a proven vehicle in Electron & tailored it specifically to deliver highly capable, frequent, and cost-effective hypersonic and suborbital test opportunities from our existing launch site at @NASA_Wallops in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/QGZFs3Axrf — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) April 17, 2023

"Rocket Lab has a strong track record of delivering tailored and reliable space capabilities for the civil space and national security communities across launch and space systems and HASTE is an extension of this," Brian Rogers, senior director of Global Launch Services at Rocket Lab explained in the statement.

"Hypersonic and suborbital test capabilities are key priorities for the nation, yet the DoD's ability to test these systems has been limited," Rogers continued. "With HASTE, we've taken a proven vehicle in Electron and tailored it specifically to deliver highly capable, frequent, and cost-effective hypersonic and suborbital test opportunities from our existing launch site in Virginia."