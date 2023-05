Rocket Lab launched a pair of NASA CubeSats to orbit aboard the company's Electron launch system, almost a year after another rocket failed to send the first of the small satellites into space.

The Electron rocket took off from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET on May 7 for the 'Rocket like a Hurricane' mission.

Roughly 35 minutes after launch, the Electron booster deployed the two Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats (TROPICS) CubeSats into orbit.

The TROPICS CubeSats were designed to monitor the development of tropical storms. According to a press release, Rocket Lab's Electron booster placed the small satellites into a 550-kilometer orbit at an inclination of 32 degrees.