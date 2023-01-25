Rocket Lab launched a mission from U.S. soil for the first time ever

Rocket Lab aces first-ever U.S. launch

Rocket Lab's latest mission, called 'Virginia is for Launch Lovers', launched three commercial radio frequency satellites for customer HawkEye 360. Roughly an hour after the launch, the three satellites were deployed at an altitude of roughly 340 miles (550 kilometers).

During the twilight launch, Murielle Baker, Rocket Lab's communications manager who was narrating the launch, said, "liftoff of Electron from Launch Complex 2, leaving U.S. soil for the first time and on its way to space, up and over the Atlantic Ocean!"

Until the launch of 'Virginia is for Launch Lovers', Rocket Lab has only launched missions from its two rocket pads on the Mahia Peninsula of New Zealand's North Island.

In a statement prior to launch, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said, "we're incredibly excited about the capability we're bringing to Virginia by delivering responsive launch for our customers from U.S. soil, and we're also proud of the opportunities it creates for the local community by creating highly skilled jobs and bringing high-tech manufacturing to the Eastern Shore."

Rocket Lab had hoped to start launching from the U.S. in 2020. Still, delays in developing a NASA autonomous flight termination system required for Electron launches from Wallops heavily delayed the first launch.

Rocket Lab has a busy year ahead

Rocket Lab is also developing a larger reusable launch vehicle called Neutron, which will feature an innovative Hungry Hungry Hippo-inspired rocket fairing, and may fly in 2024.