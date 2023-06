Rocket Lab's upcoming Electron mission, called "Baby Come Back", will see the US and New Zealand-based company perform another marine recovery attempt of its rocket booster.

Rocket Lab announced in a press statement it will lift a number of satellites to low Earth orbit before attempting to retrieve its rocket booster from the ocean. The company is developing two reusability methods, one that plucks boosters out of the sky using a helicopter and the marine recovery method.

Rocket Lab's rocket retrieval methods

Rocket Lab's "Baby Come Back" mission will lift off from the private space company's Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula, with the launch window opening on July 14.