Rocket Lab retrieves booster from ocean in key step toward rocket reuse

Rocket Lab retrieved one of its boosters from the ocean after launching seven satellites on Monday, July 17.

The milestone is another step toward rocket reuse for the New Zealand and US-based private space company, which would become the second company to ever reuse a rocket after SpaceX.

"Launch, rinse, repeat," Rocket Lab wrote in a recent update on Twitter. "Electron is another step closer to becoming the first reusable small rocket."

Rocket Lab aims to reuse an Electron rocket

The retrieval was performed after Rocket Lab's mission called "Baby Come Back", on July 17. During the mission, Rocket Lab successfully launched seven satellites to orbit from its New Zealand launch facility, including four NASA Starling CubeSats.