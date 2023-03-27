Rocket Lab says reusable Neutron will 'compete directly with Falcon 9'

Rocket Lab's Neutron will "compete directly with the Falcon 9"

Rocket Lab first announced Neutron when it went public in 2021. The company stated at the time that the rocket will be operational by around 2024.

"We are positioning Neutron to compete directly with the Falcon 9," Rocket Lab Chief Financial Officer Adam Spice said earlier this week, speaking at a Bank of America event in London on Tuesday, as per a CNBC report.

Spice added that Neutron is still on track for its first launch next year. During its fourth-quarter report last month, the company also said it had begun producing the first tank structures for Neutron.

The private space firm also aims to perform the first "hot fire test" of the Archimedes engine, which will power Neutron, "by the end of the year," according to Spice.

Neutron will be reusable up to 20 times

SpaceX charges $67 million per Falcon 9 launch, and Spice said Rocket Lab aims to match this on a cost-per-kilogram basis.

In other words, Neutron, which will have a slightly lower payload capacity of 28,660 lbs (13,000 kg) to low Earth orbit, will target a "$50 million to $55 million launch service cost".