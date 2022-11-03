Rocket Lab will attempt to catch a rocket booster with a helicopter once again this week

Rocket Lab to attempt another mid-air booster recovery

This week's launch will be Rocket Lab's second attempt at recovering an Electron rocket booster mid-air with the help of a parachute and a helicopter.

The first attempt, back in May, saw the private space firm grab the booster out of the sky with a winch and a hook hanging from a helicopter. However, moments after the booster, descending slowly, thanks to a parachute, was caught, the helicopter pilot released it into the sea. The reason behind that quick release, Rocket Lab said at the time, is that the pilot noticed “different load characteristics than what we've experienced in testing."

On that occasion, the rocket booster splashed down into the ocean and was recovered by a boat. If all works as intended, however, the Electron booster's 5,000 mph descent will be slowed down by two parachutes to a speed of roughly 22 mph, slowing it down sufficiently for a Sikorsky-92 helicopter to pluck it out of the sky and carry it to dry land. Heat shielding stops the booster from disintegrating as it reenters the Earth's atmosphere.

Catch Me If You Can? Challenge accepted. In two days' time, here's how we'll attempt to catch Electron with a helicopter as the rocket returns from space.



More mission info: https://t.co/Uc9nTRitaa pic.twitter.com/XgPRl5x7r2 — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) November 2, 2022

Since that time, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck has stated that Rocket Lab has been carrying out additional helicopter training ahead of its next mid-air recovery.