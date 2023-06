Rocket Lab will launch a mission from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia within the next few days, but the company has not disclosed what it is lifting to orbit and it won't stream the mission live.

NASA announced via Twitter on Tuesday, June 13, that its Wallops facility is "scheduled to support a Rocket Lab launch between June 15-20 in the evening."

Rocket Lab typically live streams orbital launches of its Electron rocket, but that won't be the case for the upcoming mission. "There is no live stream planned for launch, and the Wallops Visitor Center will not be open for launch," NASA added on Twitter.