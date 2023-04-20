Rocket Lab will reuse a rocket engine for the very first time this year

Rocket Lab could reach a key reusability milestone this year.

The U.S. and New Zealand-based company aims to become the second private space firm, after SpaceX, to reuse rocket boosters and engines.

In 2022, Rocket Lab caught a rocket booster on reentry using a helicopter for the first time. While it's yet to use that novel method on a consistent basis, it will soon fly using a reused rocket engine for the first time.

Rocket Lab nears massive reusability milestone

Rocket Lab stated that it aims to fly one of its flagship Electron rocket boosters with a reused Rutherford engine later this year. That, in turn, could lead to an even bigger reusability milestone.

In a press statement yesterday, April 19, the space company wrote that it "will assess the opportunities for flying a complete pre-flown first stage booster following the launch of the pre-flown Rutherford engine in the third quarter this year."

As a point of reference, SpaceX has been reusing its Falcon 9 rocket boosters since 2017. Its most-used Falcon 9 booster has launched and landed more than 13 times. SpaceX performs automated vertical landings, often on droneships out at sea. However, the rockets can come back to land at the launch pad depending on the mission profile.

Rocket Lab goes for a slightly different approach. In May, 2022, Rocket Lab performed a world first by catching a rocket booster out of the sky using a helicopter, though the helicopter pilot had to release the booster shortly after the capture due to load issues. The company has used this method, as well as ocean recoveries — whereby boosters perform soft splashdowns aided by parachutes — to recover the hardware and first stages from six of its Electron missions.