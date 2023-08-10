Rogue AI bot is giving recipes for human flesh and chlorine gasNew Zealand's Pak'nSave bot is powered by OpenAI’s GPT 3.5.Sejal Sharma| Aug 10, 2023 08:33 AM ESTCreated: Aug 10, 2023 08:33 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational imageProstock-Studio/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Developed to churn out recipes for leftover food in people’s homes, a meal bot is now handing out (disaster) recipes to customers. The AI bot is a product of Pak'nSave, a New Zealand-based supermarket chain, and is powered by OpenAI’s GPT 3.5.People have taken to social media to post the recipes that the Savey meal-bot has come up with. A user on X, formerly Twitter, asked the bot if they could make a dish using only water, bleach, and ammonia. The bot came up with a recipe for what it called the ‘aromatic water mix,’ which, as the user understood was the recipe for the poisonous chlorine gas. See Also I asked the Pak 'n Save recipe maker what I could make if I only had water, bleach and ammonia and it has suggested making deadly chlorine gas, or - as the Savey Meal-Bot calls it "aromatic water mix" pic.twitter.com/ybuhgPWTAo— Liam Hehir (@PronouncedHare) August 4, 2023Interesting Engineering, too, tried putting in the same ingredients as X User Liam Hehir but was met with a message from the bot which read: “Invalid ingredients found, or ingredients too vague. Please try again!”Not reviewed by humansAs with all large language models, GPT, too, learns and trains on vast amounts of data as it functions simultaneously. Over time, this makes it less prone to falling for mistakes like giving out recipes that may result in someone’s death.A spokesperson for Pak'nSave spoke to The Guardian and said that the company is disappointed to see “a small minority have tried to use the tool inappropriately and not for its intended purpose.” The spokesperson added that the company would “keep fine-tuning our controls” of the bot to ensure it was safe and useful.Before a user can put in their list of ingredients, the website does warn that an AI is responsible for generating these recipes and is not reviewed by a human being.“To the fullest extent permitted by law, we make no representations as to the accuracy, relevance or reliability of the recipe content that is generated, including that portion sizes will be appropriate for consumption or that any recipe will be a complete or balanced meal, or suitable for consumption,” reads the bot’s terms of use.“You must use your own judgement before relying on or making any recipe produced by Savey Meal-bot.”“A free service aimed to help you reduce food waste”For another X user, the Savey meal-bot teetered towards cannibalism as it handed out a recipe for a ‘Mysterious Meat Stew’ with 500 grams of chopped human flesh, potatoes, carrots, and onions.Stick man? More like sick, man. pic.twitter.com/lyVvHHdbeS— Camryn Brown (@camrynpetebrown) August 4, 2023Interesting Engineering again tried its hand at putting in a crazy list of ingredients like tar, bread, stones, mayonnaise, lettuce, and petrol, but the task was invalidated by the bot again. Looks to us like they may have fixed the bug. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You NextStar to become one of the biggest EV battery plants in the worldSpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permit7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerSpaceX's Falcon 9 may have punched a hole in the ionosphereIt turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleepManganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axionsSea change: The engineering challenges of harnessing our oceans to remove CO2The Matrix or the Holodeck: What will the future of gaming look like?310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in Germany Job Board