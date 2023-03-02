F130 engines: Rolls-Royce begins testing new engines to revamp old B-52 fleet

The B-52 Stratofortress needs no introduction, and the subsonic bomber with an iconic design has ruled the skies for over five decades. Built by Boeing to carry nuclear weapons for deterrence during the Cold War era, there were as many 744 B-52s with the U.S. Air Force. Over the decades, only a tenth of these aircraft remain and are getting an engine overhaul to extend their utility to the 2050s when the airframe is expected to no longer remain fly worthy.

Rolls-Royce F130 engines

The Rolls-Royce F130 engines were picked after a commercial bidding process in 2021 and have been derived from the company's BR family of engines that power commercial jets like Gulfstream. With over 30 million hours of operation, the BR family of engines has demonstrated reliability and fuel efficiency. They need to confirm whether they can work in a dual-pod configuration.

The B-52's design comprises eight engines arranged in a dual-pod configuration under its two wings. Replacement of the PW TF33 engines also requires reworking the nacelles for the aircraft since the F130 has a higher bypass. Additionally, the BR family of engines has always been used in a single-pod configuration on smaller aircraft.

So, Rolls-Royce must first test the engine in a dual pod configuration. Last year, the company worked with Boeing, responsible for the engine integration, to test a miniature model of the reimagined B-52. Here's the aircraft at four percent scale model in a wind tunnel test.