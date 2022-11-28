In a first, Rolls-Royce and easyJet successfully test a hydrogen-powered aircraft engine

"We are pushing the boundaries to discover the zero carbon possibilities of hydrogen, which could help reshape the future of flight," Grazia Vittadini, chief technology officer of Rolls-Royce, said in a statement.

Inspection of the engine. Rolls-Royce Plc

How can hydrogen transform the aviation industry?

The aviation industry is estimated to be responsible for around 12 percent of carbon emissions from all transport sources, according to the Air Transport Action Group.

The experiment gains prominence as the size of batteries required to propel a civilian airplane has, for the time being, sidelined the option of electric-powered vehicles in aviation. "We looked at battery technology, and it was quite clear that the battery technology was probably not going to do it for the large commercial aircraft that we fly," David Morgan, easyJet's chief operating officer," told BBC News.

This is where hydrogen is being looked at as a possible alternative to replace fossil fuels. "The beauty of looking at a fuel like hydrogen is that it doesn't contain any carbon and, therefore, when it burns, it produces no CO2," Alan Newby, director of aerospace technology at Rolls-Royce, told BBC News.