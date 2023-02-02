Rolls-Royce's new micro-reactor design could send humans to Mars

Nuclear propulsion systems for space, which harness the energy produced during the splitting of atoms, have great potential for accelerating space travel and reducing transit times. This could be of particular importance when sending humans to Mars.

Rolls-Royce's new space micro-nuclear reactor

Rolls-Royce's image shows an early-stage design of a micro-nuclear reactor that was produced following the company's 2021 agreement with the UK Space Agency. Under that agreement, Rolls-Royce is experimenting with nuclear propulsion technologies for space.

"Each uranium particle is encapsulated in multiple protective layers that act as a containment system, allowing it to withstand extreme conditions," Rolls-Royce wrote alongside the image of its micro-nuclear reactor design.

Scientists and large organizations are increasingly looking at nuclear fission for space. Last month, for example, NASA and DARPA announced plans to build a functioning nuclear thermal rocket by 2027.

NASA also recently selected a nuclear propulsion concept for Phase I development as part of its Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program for 2023. The U.S. space agency has a long history of considering nuclear propulsion for spacecraft. For example, the Nuclear Engine for Rocket Vehicle Application (NERVA) concept was successfully tested but then defunded around the same time the Apollo Era came to a close in 1973.